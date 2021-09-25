Slick Timberworks LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space located at 9335 W. State St. in Garden City. Rhonda Garland of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
GC Flex LLC purchased 24,420 square feet in two industrial buildings located at 113 and 203 W. 43rd Street in Garden City. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Tom Sullivan of Michener Investments LLP represented the seller in this transaction.
Boise
Rathbone Falvey Research leased 1,313 square feet of office space at 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK represented the tenant in this transaction.
Bono Flooring LLLP leased 1,070 square feet of retail space at 7156 W. State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Kimley Horn leased 7.700 square feet of office space in the new office building at 11th and Idaho in downtown Boise. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord was represented by TOK Commercial.
Allata leased 11,240 square feet of office space at 12639 W. Explorer Dr. in Boise. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Fidelity National Title leased 4,076 of office space at 600 E. Parkcenter Lane in Boise. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord The Rafanellli and Nahas Company represented themselves.
Caldwell
Nicoli Pacific LLC purchased 5,111 square feet of industrial space at 221 Roedel Ave. in Caldwell. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Gary Buentgen and Christian Harris of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
O’Neal Construction leased 4,750 square feet of industrial space at 2419 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.