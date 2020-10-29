Boise
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 20,800 square foot industrial building located at 6180 W. Gowen Road. Chris Pearson and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.
Red Fox Home Care leased 1,434 SF of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Dr. Drey Campbell of NAI Select represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Uniforms2Gear Inc. leased 5,846 SF of retail space at 10525 & 10527 W. Overland Road. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Corporate Office Installations LLC leased 17,360 SF of industrial space at 25 & 27 N. Phillippi St. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jake Tucker of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Express Messenger Systems Inc. dba OnTrac renewed 63,000 SF of industrial space at 1175 W. Boeing St. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the tenant. Devin Pierce at TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Groutsmith extended their 424 SF industrial lease at 244 S. Cole Road. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Thornton Gallup LLC purchased 1.83 Acres of land located at W. Karcher Road. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the Buyer and Lee & Associates represented the Seller in this transaction.
Josh Leavitt renewed 898 SF of office space at 974 W. Corporate Ln. Suite 102. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
IDS Inc. purchased 1,782 SF of retail space at 3015 Caldwell Blvd. Crystal Brown of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the seller.
Platinum Roofing & Construction LLC leased 2,172 SF of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 6. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Revolutionary Shower Systems leased 1,856 square feet of industrial space located at 3624 E. Newby Street. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Meridian
Parlour Tattoo Company renewed 1,400 SF of retail space at 2120 E. Fairview Ave. Suite 11. Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Good Apple Tap House leased 1,150 SF of retail space at 1736 E. McMillan Rd. Suite 6. Dave Cadwell and Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Jimmy Johns renewed their 1,609 square feet of retail space in El Dorado Marketplace, located at 2951 E. Overland Road. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Zucco & Lilly LCPC leased 753 square feet of office space located at 172 S. Academy Avenue. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Garden City
Winkle Group Inc. renewed their 3,000 square feet of industrial space located at 5200 Sawyer Ave. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.