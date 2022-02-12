Meridian
Accurate Airflow LLC leased 2,060 square feet of industrial space at 1129 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction.
Talk Blossom LLC leased 2,071 square feet of office space at 1550 N. Crestmont Dr. Suite F in Meridian. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Boise
Fairway Independent Mortgage renewed 326 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Vanessa Noblitt renewed 304 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
ITC-Diligence Inc. leased 317 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Sokyahealth MSO Inc. leased 1,807 square feet of office space at 348 W. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise, Idaho – Julie Kissler and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK represented the tenant in this transaction.
Rocky Mountain Portable Toilets LLC leased 501 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. extended a lease on 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11770 W. President Dr. in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Ink Spa LLC leased 2,074 square feet of office space at 404 S. Eighth St. Suite L110 in Boise. Bryan Vaughn of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bree Wells and Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
KB Home Idaho LLC leased 3,455 square feet of office space at 1299 N. Orchard St. Suite 201 in Boise. Tori Agee represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Labyrinth Escape Games LLC leased 3,447 square feet of office space at 827 W. Idaho St. Suite 250 in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An investor purchased 1000 N. Curtis Road, Suite 202 in Boise. Karena Gilbert, Nick Schuitemaker, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Teleo Capital Management LLC leased 1,402 square feet of office space in 11th & Idaho, located at 1100 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.
Assertive Wellness LLC renewed their 1,370 square feet of office space located at 12554 W. Bridger St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Forsgren Associates Inc. leased 11,374 square feet of office space in Capitol Gateway I, located at 1109 Myrtle St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert, Mike Greene, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
TOK Commercial renewed their 1,022 square feet of office space in Flex Work Space, located at 6054 W. Clinton St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
FMRI leased 10,678 square feet of retail space in Overland Market, located at 8610-8664 W. Overland Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Sokya Health leased 1,807 square feet of office space in the Pinnacle Building, located at 348 W. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Julie Kissler and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Kuna
Gracie Barra Kuna leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, located at 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Thomas of Amherst Madison represented the tenant.
Nampa
River City Cabinets leased 5,225 square feet of industrial space in the Sundance Center, located at 2603 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson, Erik McNary and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
TDS Metrocom LLC leased 1,344 square feet of retail space at 180 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Elite Auto Detailing leased 3,200 square feet of office space at 1026, 1028 & 1038 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Red Thread Studios Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1415 Lauren Lane Suite 102 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Sunset Cliffs LLC leased 1,473 square feet of office space in the Catalina Building, located at 717 S. Kimball Ave. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.