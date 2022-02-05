Boise
The Family Medicine Residency of Idaho Inc. leased 10,678 square feet of retail space at 8610 & 8618 W. Overland Road in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Boise
R.G. Brinkmann Company dba Brinkmann Constructors leased 0.29 acres of land space at 1216 S. Oakland Ave. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott, Jimmy Roumanis, and John Starr of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Fish Dawg Productions renewed a lease on 791 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Dr. Suite 225 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise
Geras, LLC dba Family Resource Home Care leased 1,920 square feet of office space at 9196 W. Emerald St. Suite 140 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jim Hosac and Guy Livingston of ICRE represented the landlord.
Frankie Jungles LLC leased 3,134 square feet of retail space at 622 W Idaho Street in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Cerium Networks, Inc. leased 3,542 square feet of industrial space at 100 South Cole Road in Boise. Braydon Torres-Moore of KZB Real Estate represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
NW Cellular Corporation dba Metro PCS extended a lease on 1,486 square feet of retail space at 6976 W. State St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Rocket Communications, Inc. leased 3,035 square feet of office space at 121 N. 9th St. Suite 402 in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Raeber, Oliver Maron, and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
DPRE, Gaston Development extended a lease on 1,703 square feet of office space at 1199 Shoreline Dr. Suite 290 in Boise. Lance Millington and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
MeiFlower, LLC leased 286 square feet of office space at 168 N. 9th St. Suite 3C in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Spring Education Group leased 11,345 square feet of retail space to be built in Barber Valley, located at 3110 E. Barber Valley Drive in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
American Promotional Events Inc. West leased 500 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Concrete Cure, LLC renewed their 2,000 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5449 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
CTI Corporation leased 8,828 square feet of industrial space at 1970 W. Franklin Road in Meridian. Chrissy Smith of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Eagle
Office Evolution Idaho, LLC leased 7,900 square feet of office space in the Forum One Building, located at 408 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. JP Green and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Caldwell
AAA Roofing by Gene, Inc. leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 2423 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell. Krisjan Hiner of KZB Real Estate represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Nampa
BGW, LLC leased 2,260 square feet of industrial space at 2224 & 2228 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Faith Outdoors, LLC leased 1,260 square feet of industrial space at 2200 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
EN Vogue Studio LLC leased 400 square feet of office space at 1024 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Wienhoff Drug Testing leased 800 square feet of office space at 1102 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Redeeming the Time LLC leased 800 square feet of office space at 1100 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual leased 300 square feet of office space at 2013 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
High Maintenance Beauty & Supply leased 600 square feet of office space at 1002 Finch & 2011 Midland in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual leased 250 square feet of office space at 2019 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
CS Techs Inc. renewed a lease on 3,550 square feet of industrial space at 3909 & 3911 Summit Ln. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
T’s Head to Nails LLC leased 2,400 square feet of office space at 1122, 1124 & 1126 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual leased 300 square feet of office space at 2015 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Garden City
KS Beauty Studio leased 614 square feet of office space at 5997 W. State St. Suite C in Garden City. Kyle Uhlenkott and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Guild Mortgage Company, LLC leased 1,751 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, located at 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane in Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.