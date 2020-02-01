Boise
Brown & Caldwell leased 14,898 square feet of office space at 1290 W. Myrtle St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Holt Haga of BVA represented the landlord.
JB Laser renewed their 8,750 square feet of industrial space at 2701 Saturn Way in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Master Restoration LLC leased 1,560 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5477 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
2419 State Street LLC purchased a 6,120-square-foot office property located at 2419 W. State St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Aaron Doughty of Silvercreek Realty represented the buyer.
Eagle
J&R Headwaters Holdings LLC purchased a 4,200-square-foot office building at 1167 E. Iron Eagle Drive in Eagle. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Riley Verner of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the buyer.
Meridian
Complete Hospice Care Boise LLC leased 2,170 square feet of office space in Sonoma Square, located at 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
S & C Investments LLC leased 3,395 square feet of retail space at 450 S. Meridian Road Ste. 45 in Meridian. Scott Raeber of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Teriyaki Madness leased 1,950 square feet of retail space at 1653 W. Island Green Drive Ste. 101 in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the tenant. Ben Zamzow and Brian Watt of Rocky Mountain Real Estate Services represented the landlord.
Nampa
BGW LLC leased 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2228 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Grocery Outlet leased 17,687 square feet of retail space at 1215 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
An investor purchased a 0.46-acre parcel in the Gateway Industrial Park, located at 1019 N. 39th St. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Mike Keller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Notus
JLJ Spaces LLC purchased three adjoining commercial buildings: 352, 356, and 360 Elgin St. in Notus. Total square footage is 6,200. Rick Sweaney and Preferred Real Estate Group facilitated the transaction for both parties.