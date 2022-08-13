Boise
Allied Envelope Company renewed their 10,086 square feet of industrial space in the Five Mile Warehouse, located at 646-652 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
CSV Properties, LLC purchased one acre on W. Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Saltbrush, LLC leased 4,500 square feet of retail space in The Lucy, located at 512 W. Grove Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Bryan Vaughn with Colliers represented the landlord.
Hill-Rom Company, Inc. renewed their 3,410 square feet of industrial space in Bethel Court Distribution, located at 9530 W. Bethel Court in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Class 101 renewed their 1,200 square feet of office space in Emerald West, located at 8660 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Scout Distribution, LLC leased 29,312 square feet of industrial space in Five Mile Industrial, located at 700 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. Peter Oliver and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Sunshine International Corporation leased office space in the Gem Center, located at 2417 Bank Drive in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Freedom Forever Idaho, LLC leased space in the Gem Center, located at 2417 Bank Drive in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
ERA Financial, LLC leased office space in the Gem Center, located at 2417 Bank Drive in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Dean’s Window Cleaning, LLC renewed their 1,895 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5555-5569 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Keenly Crafted Aesthetics, LLC leased 606 square feet of retail space in Savannah Plaza Office Park, located at 5995 W. State Street in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Ben Fulcher of NAI represented the tenant.
VM Properties, LLC purchased the Shops at Spectrum Pointe, located at 1460-1492 S. Entertainment Avenue in Boise. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Austin Hopkins and Matt Mahoney with Lee and Associates represented the buyer.
SuperValu renewed their 7,255 square feet of office space in the Westpark Corporate Campus, located at 9925-9939 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Garden City
Marshall Sinclair Foundry Studios renewed their 1,300 square feet of industrial space located at 5111 W. Alworth in Garden City. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Sunbelt Controls, Inc. leased 3,831 square feet at 9927 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord was represented by TOK Commercial.
Nampa
Cradlepoint, Inc. leased 60,500 square feet of industrial space in the Fuller84 Business Park, located at 5350-5450 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.
Caldwell
All American Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, LLC renewed their 2,000 square feet of industrial space in Graye Canyon Industrial Park, located at 208 Phoenix Lane in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Pure Infusion Suites of Meridian, LLC leased 1,455 square feet of retail space in Northpointe Retail, located at 1750 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Bare Necessities, LLC leased 893 square feet of retail space in Strada Bellissima, located at 3043 S. Meridian Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Cobblestone Office, LLC & Grange Office, LLC purchased an office condo in the Cobblestone Building, located at 450 W. State Street in Eagle. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the seller.