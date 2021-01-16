Boise
Boise Mobility LLC leased 1,395 square feet of retail space at 339 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the tenant. Intermountain Commercial represented the landlord.
Harrington Industrial Plastics LLC extended 5,600 square feet of industrial space at 11849 W. Executive Drive Ste. A in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors and James Friedrich of Cresa represented the tenant. Steve Foster of Colliers International and Chuck Brill of DAUM Commercial represented the landlord.
Small Mine Development LLC renewed 4,044 square feet of office space at 670 E. Riverpark Lane Ste. 100 in Boise. Scott Raeber of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
S & T Investment Properties LLC purchased 1.63 acres at 9704 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Jim Hosac of ICRE represented the seller.
Caldwell
1005 Commercial LLC purchased a 5,600-square-foot industrial building at 1005 Commercial Way in Caldwell. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Pamela Pugmire of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.
Garman Investment Properties LLC purchased Maddy’s Plaza, 720 Main St. in Caldwell. The 15,600-squaare-foot building has three levels and 25 lease spaces. Creed Herbold of Gold Star Realty represented the buyer. Rick Sweaney of Preferred Real Estate Group represented the seller.
Memorial Reflections Inc leased 5,091 square feet of office space at 1803 Ellis Ave. in Caldwell. Bonny Smith of Rockhound Realty represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Garden City
Madrid Barber leased 467 square feet of retail space at 405 E. 42nd St. Unit 4 in Garden City. Kelly Schnebly and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Restoration Pro Inc leased 3,673 square feet at 4464 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Engage Technologies Group Inc subleased 13,500 square feet of office space at 3540 E. Longwing Lane Ste. 300 in Meridian. Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Fit Donut LLC renewed 1,536 square feet of retail space at 1330 E. Fairview Ave. Ste. 105 in Meridian. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Idaho LeanFeast LLC leased 1,362 square feet of retail space at 2830 N. Eagle Road Ste. 120 in Meridian. Mark McAllister of Sunway Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Twin Falls
Gun Hand Welding leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at 456 Madrin St. Ste. 200 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Kanner Creek Custom Homes leased 930 square feet of retail space at 205 Shoshone St. N. Ste. 202 in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Quick Response Firearms LLC leased 1,429 square feet of retail space at 176 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Ste. 10 in Twin Falls. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.