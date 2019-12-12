Boise
Idaho Spine & Sports Physical Therapy leased 744 square feet of office space at 5503 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Sugar & Blo, a Brazilian sugaring and blow dry bar, leased 2,330 square feet of retail space in Ashland Creek, located at 5655 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Tricia Callies of KW Commercial represented the landlord.
Oceans Nail Spa renewed their 1,498 square feet of retail space in Spectrum Pointe, located at 1388-1410 S. Entertainment Ave. in Boise. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.
Aquent LLC leased 9,495 square feet of office space in Explorer Campus, located at 12501 W. Explorer Dr. in Boise. Zack Stoddard and Al Marino of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Casanova Pizzeria leased 2,102 square feet of retail space in Adare Manor Retail, located at 2419 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
J3 Engineer Group LLC renewed 833 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Ron Ramza represented the tenant in this transaction.
Senestre Creative leased 848 square feet of office space at 816 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.
Mad Swede Brewing LLC leased 2,758 square feet of retail space at 816 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Sherry Shoen of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant in this transaction.
Optimizon renewed 1,143 square feet of office space at 1655 Fairview in Boise. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.
Pixel Dust Productions LLC leased 913 square feet of office space at 114 Idaho Ave. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.
David Foster Leased 339 SF of office space at 223 N 6th in Boise, Idaho –Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.
Meridian
Barrett Business Services Inc. leased 3,734 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.
Truffles Etc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 126 E. Idaho Ave. in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Enphase Energy leased 24,688 square feet of office space at 1819 S. Cobalt Point Way in Meridian, Idaho. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and The Sundance Company represented the landlord in this transaction.
Nampa
Chung Hing Restaurant renewed their 2,288 square feet of retail space in Midtowne Spectrum, located at 2101 N. Cassia St. in Nampa. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.
Jerome
Fiber Care Properties Inc. purchased 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 72 East Frontage Road North in Jerome. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer. Aaron Walker of Gem State Realty represented the seller.
Idaho Falls
MarCom LLC leased 6,844 square feet of office space at 506 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.