Boise
1-800 Water Damage leased 1,425 square feet of industrial space located at 1859 N. Wildwood St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving renewed their lease in the Kendall Center, located in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Patrick Industries Inc renewed their lease of 68,850 square feet of industrial space at 8455 & 8481 W. Westpark St. in Boise. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Wear Ease Inc renewed their lease in the Kendall Center, located in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Webfoot Concrete Coatings LLC leased 2,344 square feet of industrial space at 176 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Worksteer LLC extended their lease of 1,625 square feet of retail space at 2781 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
The Corner Hustle leased 1,421 square feet of retail space in Eagle Clocktower, located at 1580 E. State St. in Eagle. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jason Lloyd of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate represented the tenant.
Meridian
Acclima Inc renewed their 4,080 square feet of industrial space in the Marcon Warehouse, located at 1763 W. Marcon Lane in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Biennial Update Services LLC leased 1,450 square feet of office space at 2375 S. Cobalt Point Way Ste. 201 in Meridian. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord. Michael Bergman of Lee and Associates represented the tenant.
Microbe Formulas LLC leased 15,176 square feet of industrial space at 3750 E. Pewter Falls St. in Meridian. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of Keller Williams Commercial Realty represented the tenant.
Nampa
First American Title Insurance extended their lease of 2,291 square feet of office space at 125 Second St. S. Ste. 100 in Nampa. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant. Chase Erkins of Lee and Associates represented the landlord.
Noorda BEC Inc leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space located at 2024 N. Elder St. in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the Landlord. Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Paddles Up Ventures LLC leased 1,761 square feet of retail space at 1217 First St. S. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Treasure Valley Auto Customs LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 1247 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the landlord. Tyler Daniels of Lee and Associates represented the tenant.
An investor purchased a .55 acre parcel in the Gateway Industrial Park, located at 3629 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
An investor purchased 3.24 acres in the Sky Ranch Business Park, located at 4420 Capital St. in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.