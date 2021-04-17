Boise
Affinity Pest Control leased 1,932 square feet of industrial space at 5220 N. Sawyer Court in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Ben Litsey of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
Ampersand Studios LLC, a brand photography studio, leased 2,368 square feet of retail space in the Lincoln Building, 1519 Grove St. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Appevolve LLC leased 1,741 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Suite 420 in Boise. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Berkadia Real Estate Advisors leased office space in the Olympus Building, 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Blue Raven Solar LLC renewed 2,126 square feet of industrial space at 50 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise Custom Design renewed 1,025 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5519 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Genesis Filtration Inc. expanded 3,187 square feet of industrial space at 848 Citation Ct. in Boise. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Geoff Lewis Insurance Agency Inc. renewed 865 square feet of retail space at 6750 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
His Kingdom Holding Company LLC leased 1,012 square feet of office space at 3295 W. Elder St. Suite 106 in Boise. Lew Manglos, Oliver Maron and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Ken Wells Counseling leased 480 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard St. Suite C in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Logistics Health Inc. leased 5,136 square feet of office space at 10200 Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Drey Campbell of NAI Select represented the tenant.
Metal Men Inc. leased 3,864 square feet of industrial space at 5220 N. Sawyer Court in Boise. Devin Pierce, Zack Stoddard and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Play It Again Sports leased 8,267 square feet of industrial space at South Cole Building I, 7419 W. Mossy Cup in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mark Schlag and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
PlexTrac LLC leased 5,464 square feet of office space at 816 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific represented the landlord.
Ustick Circle LLC purchased 4,509 square feet of retail space at 6621 W. Ustick Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Robert Frazier of Keller Williams represented the buyer.
Wright Physical Therapy leased 1,900 square feet of office space at 3157 E. Barber Valley Drive in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An investor purchased the Flex Work Business Park consisting of six buildings, totaling 79,027 square feet of office and light industrial space, at 6023 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson, Mike Greene and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Boise City Canal Company renewed its 720 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Envision Specialty Eyecare and Dry Eye Center PLLC subleased 887 square feet of retail space at 1130 E. Fairview in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the sub-tenant.
Land Ocean Inc. leased 7,350 square feet of retail space at 2902 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa of Colliers Idaho and Sean Retzloff of CBRE represented the tenant. Lance Pendleton of Mountain West Realty represented the landlord.
Nampa
Infinity Energy Inc. leased 1,236 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Suite 101 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Liberty Holdings Management LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 2204 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Falls
Ryan Wolfensberger purchased 1.6 acres of industrial space in Clark Industrial Park, at TBD Endeavor in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ammon
DVN Properties purchased 2,400 square feet of office space at 1323 & 1325 Ammon Park Way Drive in Ammon. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Simply Mac leased 2,577 square feet of retail space in Sandcreek Commons, located at 2694-2696 E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Jerome
CKM LLC purchased 6,886 square feet of industrial space at the Klaas Auction House, 2317 S. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome. J. Francis Florence of Westcom represented the buyer. Dan Wilhelm and Grayson Stone of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
Twin Falls
Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts LLC leased 2,008 square feet of retail space at 1159 Addison Ave. E. Suite 2-A in Twin Falls. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Kevin Mortensen of Mountain West Real Estate Development represented the landlord.
Westerra Real Estate Group purchased .43 acres of land at 245 Minidoka and 287 Fifth Ave. S. in Twin Falls. Jeff Blick of Westerra Real Estate Group represented the buyer. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.