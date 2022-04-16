BOISE
Sales and Marketing Heuristics LLC renewed their 2,303 square feet of office space located at 222 North 13th Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Therapeutic Associates Inc. leased 3,000 square feet of retail space located at 7425 West Saxton in Boise. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dennis Randazzo of DLB Commercial Partners, LLC represented the tenant.
Senske Lawn & Tree Care leased 20,736 square feet of industrial space located at 9700 Bethel Court in Boise. Chris Pearson, Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Derrick Stricker of NAI Tri-Cities represented the tenant.
Schenker, Inc. renewed their 16,304 square feet of industrial space in Central Park Commerce Ctr., located at 2260 S. Cole Road in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Hudson Valley Barbers, Inc. leased 1,072 square feet of retail space in Federal Way West, located at 3359-3600 S. Federal Way in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Skinner Fawcett, LLP renewed their 2,716 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Prince Flowers, LLC leased 600 square feet of retail space in Maple Tree Plaza, located at 3335 — 3387 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Honeywell International, Inc. renewed their 2,568 square feet of office space in Westpark Corp. Campus, located at 9941-9955 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Patrick Shalz, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Gallup Thornton Lane Properties purchased a 4,206 square feet retail building at 10556 W Fairview Avenue in Boise, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in this transaction.
Idaho Automobile Dealers Association, Inc. renewed 266 square feet of office space at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. leased 6,773 square feet of industrial space at 2840 S Cole Road in Boise, Idaho – River Curtis, Peter O’Brien, and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Fast Alterations & Tailoring leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 10658 W Overland Road in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Steven Redding dba Farmers Insurance leased 538 square feet of office space at 1602 W. Hayes St. Suite 2 in Boise. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
KUNA
H&H Printing, LLC leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, located at 547 Access Street in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Shaun Wardle of VIP Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
NAMPA
Pick Me Up Drinks, LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space in the Midtowne Spectrum Shops, located at 2101 N. Cassia Street in Nampa. Brianna Miller and Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Pathways of Idaho, LLC renewed 7,725 square feet of office space at 204 10th Avenue South in Nampa, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction in cooperation with Avison Young, San Diego.
Stellas Ice Cream LLC leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 8626 Birch Ln. Suite 500 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.
CALDWELL
Bohyme Beauty Boutique leased 1,080 square feet of retail space located at 901 Main Street in Caldwell. Brianna Miller and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.