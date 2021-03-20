Boise
ABM Janitorial renewed its 4,335 square feet of industrial space in Central Park Commerce Center, 2240 S. Cole Road in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
All Star Roofing LLC renewed its 2,898 square feet of industrial space at 7424 Mossy Cup in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
DAS Environmental Experts USA Inc. extended 1,923 square feet of industrial space at 874 E. Citation Ct. in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Diamond Game Enterprises renewed its 3,154 square feet of industrial space in King Industrial Park, 6336 W. Contractor St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Endries International renewed 3,380 square feet of industrial space in Bethel Court Distribution, 9530 W. Bethel Court in Boise. Devin Pierce, Dan Minnaert and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mindful Therapeutic Massage LLC leased 534 square feet of industrial space at 212 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chelsea Hough of KW Commercial represented the tenant. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Prudential Cleanroom Services renewed 3,544 square feet of industrial space in Federal Way Commerce Center, 527 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Solidstate Operations Inc. leased 10,798 square feet of office space at 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the sublessor and Clint Leech of Epic Realty represented the tenant in this transaction.
Voxn LLC leased 1,008 square feet of office space at 521 S. Eighth St. Ste. 2 in Boise. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Caldwell
The Harness Shop Inc. extended 5,264 square feet of industrial space at 3801 Arthur St. Suites A & B in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
River City Glass Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space in the Skyway Industrial Condos, 1410 Lauren Lane in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Shane Jimenez of LEE & Associates represented the landlord.
Meridian
A&C Ventures LLC purchased .59 acres of land at 3285 W. Nelis Drive in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Ryan Cantlon of Idaho Commercial Brokerage represented the seller.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. renewed its 2,090 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, 1120 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
A3 LLC purchased a 3,700-square-foot industrial building at 520 N. Kings Road in Nampa. Stephen Fife, Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Coverstar of Utah Inc. extended 1,692 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St. Ste. 105 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Legacy Reshab Services LLC leased 950 square feet of office space at 120 Ninth Ave. S. Ste. 110 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Legacy Telecommunications leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 2024 N. Elder St. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Falls
Ruben Auto Repair LLC leased 5,400 square feet of industrial space at 2380 Gallatin Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Wonder Years Daycare leased 1,850 square feet of office space at 1409 Benton St. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Jerome
Maria Nolasco leased 1,296 square feet of retail space at 1005 Lincoln Ave. S. Ste. 1003 in Jerome. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Pocatello
Summit View Wellness Services LLC leased 2,475 square feet of office space at 1070 Hiline Road Suites 210 & 225 in Pocatello. Kim Jorgensen of Premier Properties represented the tenant. Don Zebe, Jared Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Twin Falls
J&K Investments LLC leased 6,624 square feet of industrial space at 299 Addison Ave. W. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Nick Imamovic of KW Sun Valley represented the landlord.