Boise
Boise Period Project & Thistle and Pine leased 525 square feet of office space at 2417 W. Bank Drive in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Toni Hagen of Gem Center for the Arts represented the landlord.
Bradford S Eidam PLLC extended 776 square feet of office space at 300 E. Mallard Drive Ste. 145 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Geissler Engineering subleased 189 square feet of office space at 322 E. Front St. Ste. 591 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
H&R Block extended 1,300 square feet of retail space at 1559 S. Five Mile Road in Boise. Samantha Inman of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
The Partners Group Ltd. subleased 1,270 square feet of office space at 13125 W. Persimmon Lane Ste. 145 in Boise. Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Meridian
Randalls Inc. leased 1,362 square feet of retail space at 3085 E. Ustick Road in Meridian. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Randalls Inc. also leased 1.14 acres of land at the corner of Ten Mile and Chinden in Meridian. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.
Nampa
Logan Gillmore leased 192 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Road Ste. 220-E in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Looking Glass Ventures LLC purchased 8,500 square feet of industrial space at 612 First St. S. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Star
Slurp & Burp Sodas LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at the corner of Plummer Way and State Street in Star. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson represented the landlord.
Cottonwood
Neil John Wassmuth purchased 187.13 acres in Cottonwood, Idaho. Scott Calhoun of Calhoun Appraisal & Consulting represented the buyer. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.