BOISE
Chris Shilts leased 3,457 square feet of retail space at 5161 W. Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – Julie Kissler, Travis Dunn, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, LeAnn Hume, and Braydon Torres of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, and Cory Perry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction.
SS Crane LLC leased 6,200 square feet of office and warehouse space at 509-515 S Vista Avenue in Boise, Idaho – Travis Dunn and River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Hermanson, Guzman & Wang, A.P.C. leased 203 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Landau Associates Inc. leased 537 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Emily Gray of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in this transaction.
WD1 Enterprises LLC DBA Spa 35 leased 550 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Synergy One Lending Inc. extended a lease on 10,544 square feet of office space at 12302 W. Explorer Dr. Ste. 110 in Boise. A.J. Allen of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the tenant. Devin Ogden and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Jack Trent & Co. Inc. renewed a lease on 3,246 square feet of office space at 6213 Cloverdale Road, Ste. 115 & 130 in Boise. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Karena Gilbert of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Relate Corporation leased 1,522 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Dr. Ste. 120 in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
DC Trading LLC DBA Highland Rare Coins leased 330 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Dr. Ste. 235 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Sofia’s Greek Bistro extended a lease on 2,591 square feet of retail space at 6748 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
RC Restaurant Brands Inc. DBA Clucks Nashville Hot Chicken leased 2,274 square feet of retail space at 345 Eighth St. in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
MERIDIAN
Ruszoni’s Pizza leased 1,680 square feet of retail space at 916 N. Main St. in Meridian, Idaho – Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, and Ryan Brodien of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.
Body Sculpting by Tiff Wellness Center LLC leased 1,225 square feet of retail space at 1494 W. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho – Cory Perry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, and Lance Miller of Patriot Realty Group represented the tenant in this transaction.
Saranac Auto Services LLC purchased 1.05 Acres of land at 3110 W. Quintale Drive in Meridian, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK represented the seller in this transaction.
Rollin Records LLC leased 4,016 square feet of industrial space at 2198 E Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – River Curtis and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Oasis Ponds and Water Features LLC leased 2,008 square feet of industrial space at 2198 E. Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – River Curtis and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
First Colony Mortgage Corporation leased 3,679 square feet of office space at 2487 W. Navigator Dr. Ste. TBD in Meridian. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.
CALDWELL
An individual purchased 3,756 square feet of multifamily space at 1412 N. 1st Ave. in Caldwell. Amy Pilotte of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.
NAMPA
American National Red Cross leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 5824 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Brandon Rawlins and Bronson Rawlins of Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage represented the tenant. Mike Christensen, Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Stearns, Conrad and Schmidt, Consulting Engineers Inc. extended a lease on 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 2208 & 2212 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Kim Josephson of Real Tech Inc. represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Solbright Management Group LLC extended a lease on 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16071 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Certified Professional Restorers LLC DBA Service Master Fire & Water Clean-Up extended and expanded a lease on 3,792 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 1 and 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Selena Valle & Jasmine Flores leased 250 square feet of office space at 2019 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Lynd Tran & Cindy Phan DBA 4 Season Nail & Spa leased 1,605 square feet of office space at 119 S. Valley Dr. Ste. E in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Abundant Life Supported Living LLC extended a lease on 1,661 square feet of office space at 847 Park Centre Way Ste. 2 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.