Boise
17th and Main LLC purchased a 9,952-square-foot building at 1700 Main St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Chase Erkins of Lee and Associates represented the buyer.
Bogus Basin Recreational Association renewed its 1,932 square feet of industrial space in Sawyer Court in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
DPRE LLC purchased .14 acres of land at 17th and Main streets in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Nick Schiutemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Diabetes Youth Programs renewed their 1,880 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5439 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kyle’s Custom Woodshop Inc. leased 9,530 square feet of industrial space at 11193 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and David Cadwell of Colliers represented the tenant.
Northwest Youth Corps leased 2,679 square feet of industrial space at 6051 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Plus One Solutions Inc. leased 1,571 square feet of office space at 2404 Bank Drive in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Robert Hildebran of Capital Commercial Properties represented the tenant.
Shannon Dye Massage Therapy and Structural Integration renewed 278 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Succulent Skin Day Spa leased 766 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Streams Edge Crude LLC purchased the Mobil gas & convenience store in Avimor, 18525 Streams Edge Way in Boise. Lenny Nelson and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Terracon Consultants Inc. renewed 6,982 square feet of flex space at 11849 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Emmett
Gem County Department of Motor Vehicles leased 3,150 square feet of retail space at 288 Highway 16 Suite 107 in Emmett. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Premier Martial Arts leased 1,338 square feet of retail space at 4736 Park Crossing Ave. in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Sam Carrion of Morrow Hill represented the tenant in this transaction.
Nampa
EDWARD D JONES & CO., L.P dba Edward Jones renewed a lease on 1,165 square feet of office space at 217 W. Georgia Ave. Suite 105 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Lee’s Plumbing Inc. renewed a lease on 2,148 square feet of industrial space at 2410 W. Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Twin Falls
William E. Norris Separate Property Trust purchased 10,000 square feet of retail space at 618 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho and Ryan Snow of WRE represented the buyer. Tom Heinrich of Sun Valley Real Estate represented the seller.
Idaho Falls
B&E Ventures LLC purchased approximately 6,800 square feet of industrial space at 353 E. First St. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Cody Mitchell of TYGRE represented the buyer.
Blue Pines Management leased 220 square feet of office space at 610-640 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
K&R Commercial Properties LLC purchased 1.43 acres of land located at 2458 Iona Road in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eden Home Health of Idaho Falls leased 5,000 square feet of office space at 2540 Channing Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Nova leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space located at 2295 N. Yellowstone Highway. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Randy Waters of SVN represented the landlord.
Wolf Holdings LLC purchased 1.71 acres of land at 1055 Jones St. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Paul Fife of SVN represented the seller.