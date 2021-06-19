Boise
AV8 LLC purchased a 2,982-square-foot office space at 199 N. Capitol Blvd. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Charlton Law LLC leased 838 square feet of office space at 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells , Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Downtown Boise Association Inc. leased 1,851 square feet of office space at 816 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Oliver Maron of Colliers represented the tenant.
Emily James & Rebekah Cude leased 281 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
EYC USA Inc, a Delaware Corporation, extended a lease on 2,068 square feet of office space at 300 E. Mallard Drive in Boise. Karyn MacVean of Keyser represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Greg Sutton LLC renewed 389 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop Inc. leased 9,530 square feet of industrial space at 11193 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho and Chris Gaines represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee represented the landlord.
Paddles Up Ventures LLC leased 766 square feet of office space at 816 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Pam Harris LPC Psychotherapist leased 460 square feet of office space at 910 Main St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Practical IT Solutions LLC leased 603 square feet of office space at 3295 W. Elder St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Shimmick Construction Company Inc. leased 1,704 square feet of office space at 9043 W. Barnes Drive in Boise. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Charlene Vanostrand of The Sundance Co. represented the landlord.
Veterinary Orthopedic & Surgical Care Center leased 3,181 square feet of retail space at 201 W. Boise Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Doug Bolen of Swope Investment Properties represented the tenant.
Caldwell
Western States Equipment Co. renewed a lease on 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 309 Tec Lane in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Abundant Life Supported Living LLC leased 1,661 square feet of office space at 847 Park Centre Way Suite 2 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Custom Fluid Power Inc. renewed a lease on 2,728 square feet of industrial space at 16083 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 4 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Iron Creek Wholesale LLC leased 960 square feet of retail space at 1802 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. renewed a lease on 10,850 square feet of retail space at 103 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Burley
Jake Sanford purchased 5,000 square feet of retail space at 749 N. Overland Ave. in Burley. Robyn Andersen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Yankum Ropes LLC leased 17,000 square feet of industrial space at 915 Overland Ave. in Burley. Robyn Andersen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.