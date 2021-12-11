BOISE
T & G Hams, LLC leased 2,654 square feet of retail space at 992 N Milwaukee Street in Boise, Idaho – Travis Dunn, LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in this transaction.
Elite Microwave Solutions Corp. leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space at 5226 W Chinden Boulevard in Boise, Idaho – River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Dan Minnaert of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Nasland Engineering leased 682 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Howe and Rusling leased 226 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Sielaff Tax LLC leased 706 square feet of office space at 4696 W Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Alliance Boise East LLC leased 2,925 square feet of retail space at 880 S Vista Avenue in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Integrity Mental Health leased 3,682 square feet of office space located at 1000 N. Curtis Road in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Troy Richmond of Boise Premier Real Estate represented the tenant.
Monks & Music Academy, Inc. leased 1,533 square feet of industrial space located at 24 S. Cole Rd in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers represented the Landlord.
Nick Thomas, LLC renewed their 850 square feet of office space in Emerald Square, located at 4355 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Advanced Spectrum Fitness, Inc. leased 1,884 square feet of retail space in the Family Center @ Federal Way, located at 3548-3668 Federal Way in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Linda Nguyen of Bang Realty represented the tenant.
Arthur Berry & Company renewed their 1,759 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Spine & Sports Physical Therapy renewed their 744 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5503 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Trust the Process, LLC leased 3,600 square feet of retail space in Maple Tree Plaza, located at 3335 — 3387 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Columbia Physical Therapy leased 1,988 square feet of retail space in Victory Plaza, located at 7421 W. Victory Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Tricia Callies of Keller Williams Commercial represented the tenant.
GARDEN CITY
A developer purchased 4.82 acres at 8875 W. State Street in Garden City. JP Green and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Goldman Trust purchased Les Bois Marketplace, located at 5865 N. Glenwood Avenue in Garden City. John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jim Hosac with Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
MERIDIAN
Dynaparts, LLC renewed their 2,500 square feet of retail space in the Fairview Business Center, located at 519 E. Fairview Avenue in Meridian. Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gino’s renewed their 3,911 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, located at 3015 (#108) W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
NAMPA
Adler AB Midland, LLC purchased 149.5 acres at 17540 Midland Blvd in Nampa. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Inventure Engineering and Machine, LLC leased 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16077 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Landcare Company, Inc. dba US Lawns of Boise renewed a lease on 3,510 square feet of industrial space at 2412 W. Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
EAGLE
Idaho Lock & Bolt, LLC purchased 933 E. State Street in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Lew Manglos of Colliers represented the seller.