Boise
Michael Larsen Renewed 254 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Emergency Consultants Group LLC leased 3,385 square feet of office space at 3669 W. Wright St. in Boise. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Scott Nicholson of Boise Valley Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.
Thomas Martial Arts leased 2,635 square feet of retail space at 2757 S. Broadway Ave. Suite A in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Legacy Exchange purchased a 5,640 square foot industrial building located at 9880 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Amanda Alvaro of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the buyer.
Construction Management of Idaho LLC leased 1,066 square feet of office space in the Alpine Building, located at 12550 W. Explorer Dr. in Boise. Al Marino, Karena Gilbert and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Regal Coffee Company renewed their 2,260 square feet of industrial space located at 216 W. 38th St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bluebird State LLC purchased a 12,656 square foot industrial building situated on 1.42 acres, located at 3310 W. State St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Holt Services Inc. leased 3,164 square feet of industrial space located at 6480 W. Contractor St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Rocky Mountain Development purchased 18,667 square feet of industrial space located at 7598 — 7584 W. Mossy Cup in Boise. Gavin Phillips TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Harris Rebar ABCO Inc. purchased 8 acres of land at 4295 S. Curtis Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the seller.
Northwest Fulfillment Company LLC leased 50,400 square feet of industrial space in Boise Gateway Industrial Park, located at 9605 E. Eisenman St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Scentsy Inc. sublet 33,900 square feet of industrial space at 1675 Commerce Ave. in Boise. Sydney Parks of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Devin Ogden and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Osman’s Pre-Paid Mobile Store LLC leased 1,035 square feet of retail space at 5016 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Gobrands Inc. leased 4,975 square feet of retail space in the Hillcrest Shopping Center, located at 5160 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood, Patrick Shalz and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Red Butte LLC leased 2,400 square feet of office space located at 1191 E. Iron Eagle Dr. in Eagle. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Meridian
Soccer Etc. leased 1,257 square feet of retail space at 2951 E. Overland Road Suite 110 in Meridian. Bryan Vaughn of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Bennett Investment Properties LLC purchased 68,529 square feet of industrial space located at 75 & 125 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gertrud Abby purchased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 2755 E. Lanark St. in Meridian. Chris Pearson, Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kuna
H&H Printing Company leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in the Shoreline Business Park, located at 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Shaun Wardle of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Nampa
Rimfire Ironworks LLC extended a lease on 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2220 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Bennett Investment Properties LLC purchased 106,931 square feet of industrial space located at 1551 N. 11th Ave. in Nampa. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
GEO Reentry Services LLC leased 5,510 square feet of office space at 1009 W. Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Tony Sorgi of Cresa represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Sergey Shabura extended a lease on 1,140 square feet of industrial space at 2224 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Dark Ink Society leased 447 square feet of retail space at 1224 1st St. S. Suite 303 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Anthology LLC represented the landlord.
Mountain Land Supply leased 43,720 square feet of industrial space in the I-84 Industrial Park, located at 1428 Madison St. in Nampa. Devin Pierce, Chris Pearson and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Baskin-Robbins leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 1770 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Blake Haggett of Avest Commercial represented the landlord.
Life Inc. extended a lease on 2,524 SF of office space at 4121 S. Lake Ave. Suites A, C & D in Caldwell. Jason O’Very of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell, Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Middleton
Heritage Landscape Supply Group leased 10,000 square feet located at 8314 Highway 44 in Middleton. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.