Meridian
NFLP II, LLLP purchased a 500 square feet retail property located at 3285 W Nelis Drive in Meridian, Idaho – Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Right! Systems, Inc. leased 4,367 square feet of office space at 1097 N Rosario Street in Meridian, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells represented the tenant and Al Marino of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Creative Nail Spa, Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Orchard Park, located on W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Sekady Capital, LLC leased 5,941 square feet of office space in Silverstone Plaza, located at 3405 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Nampa
Caliber Holdings, LLC leased 16,000 square feet of industrial space at 428 1st Street S. in Nampa. Brian Anderson represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Boise
Ty Pentecost Photography leased 281 square feet of office space at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson facilitated this transaction.
WLH Management purchased .95 Acres located at 4925 N Glenwood Street in Boise, Idaho – LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Agree Technologies and Solutions LLC leased 759 square feet of office space at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells facilitated this transaction.
Treasure Valley Counseling Associates, LLC leased 1,745 square feet of office space at 345 W. Bobwhite Court Suite 130 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
R.P.D. Company, LLC purchased .81 Acres at 2125 E. Hospitality Lane in Boise, Idaho. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate facilitated the transaction.
Verdi Wealth Planning renewed their 2,276 square feet of office space in River Quarry, located at 412 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
KUNA
AMP Engineering, PLLC leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, located at 547 E. Access Street in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Barefoot Floors leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in Shoreline Business Park, located at 547 E. Access Street in Kuna. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Scrub a Pup leased 1,310 square feet of retail space at 712 E Avalon Street in Kuna, Idaho – Sara Shropshire , Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler facilitated this transaction.