Boise
NSTAR Global Services leased 10,520 square feet of industrial space in Federal Way Commerce Center, 527 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Treasure Valley Graphics leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 11523 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the owner. Mike Erkmann of NAI Select represented the tenant.
Meridian
Alaska Specialty Products LLC leased 2,090 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, 1130 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Garcia’s Construction LLC leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space in Graye Canyon Industrial Park, 208 Phoenix Lane in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the tenant.