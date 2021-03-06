TitleOne acquires Land Title of Nez Perce County, expands coverage into Lewiston
TitleOne, a leading full-service title and settlement services provider and subsidiary of Realogy Title Group LLC, has announced its acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston.
“Land Title of Nez Perce County is known for fostering a collaborative culture and for delivering exceptional service and community support to the Lewiston market, attributes that mirror TitleOne’s values,” TitleOne President Jason Vickrey said in the announcement. “We’re thrilled to be adding this outstanding team to the TitleOne family.”
Founded in 1984, Land Title of Nez Perce County was previously owned and operated by 25-year industry veteran Joe Strohmaier, according to the announcement. Strohmaier will continue to manage Land Title’s operations. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The decision to join forces with TitleOne was an easy one,” Strohmaier said in the announcement. “Combining our companies allows us to streamline operations and capitalize on efficiencies, while offering our customers an expanded range of products and services.”
Boise
EA Boise LLC leased 840 square feet of office space at the Kendall Center in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Hothead Headliners renewed their 10,500 square feet of industrial space at 8068 W. Woodlark Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Lauzon Plus LLC dba Batteries Plus Bulbs leased 1,423 square feet of retail space at 6740 W. State St. in Boise. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Pure Design Build Remodel LLC leased 600 square feet of office space at the Kendall Center in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Roberts Forensic LLC leased 2,486 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space at 6058 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson, Nick Schuitemaker and Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Sky Forest Counseling LLC Leased 208 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
TDS Metrocom LLC Leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3335 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Teri Bell of Kothe Real Estate Partners represented the tenant.
Kuna
Commercial Tire purchased a 1.5 acre parcel at 997 N. Meridian Road in Kuna. Chris Pearson TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Andrea Nilson and LeAnn Hume of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.
Meridian
Security Finance of Idaho LLC extended 1,400 square feet of retail space at 2100 E. Fairview Ave. Suite 5 in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Sweet Cheeks Beauty Bar LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at TBD W. Chinden Blvd. Building 1 in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly, Mike Christensen and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Trees Company LLC (Jamba) leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at TBD W. Chinden Blvd. Building 3 in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly, Mike Christensen and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Nampa
Patrick Millwork Inc. leased 7,860 square feet of industrial space at 1113 N. 39th St. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Star
Papa Murphy’s leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 9651-9911 W. State St. Suite C Building 2 in Star. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Idaho Falls
A to B Transportation renewed its 125 square feet of office space at 630 Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Amanda Cockerill leased 340 square feet of office space at 630 Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Daddybug Inc. leased 1,880 square feet of industrial space at 1841 Piper St. in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Randy Waters of SVN High Desert Commercial represented the tenant.
StrongLife Chiropractic leased 1,080 square feet of office space at 3670 E. 25th St. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Pristine Lounge leased 404 square feet of office space in the Idaho Professional Office Building, 482 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Twin Falls
Bridgeview Holdings LLC purchased 3.19 acres at 2082 Bridge View Blvd. in Twin Falls. Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International and Jeff Tremolada of Axiant Group represented the buyer. Tami Walker of Colliers International and Tom Heinrich of Sun Valley Real Estate represented the seller.
Cupbop Korean BBQ leased 1,127 square feet of retail space at 806 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker, Steve Di Lucca, Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Jalisco Taqueria leased 3,060 square feet of retail space at 1989 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.