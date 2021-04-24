Mountain West Commercial announces $35M deal as ‘biggest multi-state retail deal year to date’
Mountain West Commercial Managing Director Chad Moore brokered the large transaction of the CentrePoint Marketplace shopping center in Meridian, according to a recent announcement from the brokerage. The buyer, Wood Investments Companies, is based in California and adds this to its growing Idaho portfolio.
“CentrePoint is an excellent asset at a dominant intersection in a trade area that is seeing unprecedented interest from institutional level investors,” Moore said in the announcement. “Wood already has a large portfolio footprint in Idaho and this will add to that high-profile list of properties.”
The shopping center is located on 19.3 acres at 3319 N. Eagle Road at the intersection of East Ustick Road and Eagle Road. The property is fully leased to tenants including Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walgreen, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Panera Bread and Wingers Restaurant and Alehouse.
Boise
Bluebird Moving LLC leased 1,968 square feet of office space in the Kendall Center, 5325 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Trey Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Croach Pest Control leased 2,422 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, 6058 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Nick Schuitemaker and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
DKMullin Architects leased 706 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jennifer McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Seth McCormack of ICRE represented the tenant.
Hayes Inspirations LLC renewed its 1,800 square feet of industrial space at Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
H&R Block renewed 1,300 square feet of retail space at 1559 S. Five Mile Road in Boise. Samantha Inman of Cushman & Wakefied Pacific represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly, Dave Cadwell and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Precious Metal Arts leased 1,030 square feet of office space at 2449 S. Vista Ave. Ste. A in Boise. Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Schenker Inc. renewed 16,304 square feet of industrial space at 2260 S. Cole Road Suites 140,150, 160 in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Steelhead Surgical Inc. leased 2,597 square feet of industrial space at 90 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Synergy One Lending Inc. extended its 10,544 square feet office space at 12302 W. Explorer Drive Ste. 110 in Boise. A.J. Allen of Silvercreek Realty represented the tenant. Devin Ogden and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Thrifty Payless Inc. leased 22,500 square feet of retail space at 1100 Vista Ave. in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Vanessa Noblitt LPC leased 258 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
An investor purchased 5,788 square feet of office space at 1500 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An investor purchased 5,238 square feet of industrial space at 4422 W. Overland Road in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Garden City
DoorDash Essentials LLC leased 7,114 square feet of retail space at 3840 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Stephen Fife and Peter O’Brien represented the tenant.
Meridian
Cascade Energy Inc. leased 1,267 square feet of office space at 1905 S. Topaz Way in Meridian. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK represented the tenant.
HHIF V LLC purchased 7.6 acres located on West Ustick Road in Meridian. Lenny Nelson and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Juniper & Blue LLC leased 1,210 square feet of retail space in Eagle Island Marketplace, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Living Light Fitness leased 1,890 square feet of retail space at 3085 E. Magic View Drive Ste. 1808 in Meridian. Mike Christensen and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Nampa
Goodfellas Barbershop renewed its 1,200 square foot retail lease in the Walmart Retail Shops, 5663 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial completed the transaction.
Ammon
An undisclosed buyer purchased a 2,844-square-foot retail building at 2555 S. 25th E. in Ammon. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.
Filer
Dragonfly 47 LLC purchased a 3,488-square-foot retail building located at 98 Hwy 30 in Filer. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler represented the seller and Mandi Riddle of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Idaho & Properties represented the buyer.
Pocatello
HFI Real Estate Holdings LLC purchased a 5,257-square-foot retail building at 190 Bullock St. in Pocatello. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler represented the buyer and Don Zebe and Jareb Zebe of Colliers represented the seller in this transaction.
Twin Falls
Comunicativo leased 195 square feet of office space at 212 Second Ave. W. Ste. 203 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.