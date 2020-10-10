Boise
208 Moving LLC renewed their 1,008 square feet of office space in Flex Work Space at 6052 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ancestor Investments LLC purchased a 29,055-square-foot industrial building located at 330 N. Ancestor Place in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Michael Hadid leased 4,400 square feet of industrial space at 101 N. Phillippi St. in Boise. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Dan Minnaert of TOK represented the landlord.
Seatrum Law Office leased 1,143 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Ste. 20 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Kennewick Industrial & Electric Supply Inc dba KIE Supply Corp leased 15,453 square feet of industrial space at 1614 Industrial Way in Caldwell. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Eagle
A New Beginning Counseling Center P.C. leased 1,265 square feet of office space at 1025 S. Bridgeway Place in Eagle. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Bouncin Bins Idaho LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 3305 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
ES Opco USA LLC dba Veseris renewed 3,390 square feet of industrial space at 4021 E. Summit Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
O’ Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar leased 6,022 square feet of retail space at 16808 N. Market Place Blvd. in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Mike Erkmann of NAI Select represented the tenant.