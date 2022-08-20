Boise
Thrive Chiropractic renewed 1,844 square feet of office space at 2404 S Orchard St in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Northwest Engineering Service Inc. renewed 1,590 square feet of office space at 9543 Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Whelan Staffing Services, Inc. leased 2,145 square feet of space at 404 S 8th Street in Boise, Idaho –Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Tori Agee of CBRE represented the tenant in this transaction.
LIGA Real Estate, LLC purchased a multifamily property at 3006 W Hazel Street in Boise, Idaho – Curtis Cluff of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Ripp’d Nutrition leased 1,523 square feet of retail space at 1124 N Milwaukee Street in Boise, Idaho – Travis Dunn and Braydon Torres of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Business Way Investments, LLC purchased an industrial building located at 6700 Business Way in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Equipped MD, Inc. leased 2,353 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, located at 6147 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Duncan Richardson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Glass23, LLC renewed their 600 square feet of office space in the Kendall Center, located at 5487 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Treasure Valley Roofing, LLC leased space in Lakeharbor, located at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Rack Simply, LLC renewed their 579 square feet of office space in Lakeharbor, located at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Pho 96 & Vegan leased 3,700 square feet of retail space at 10548 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Dustin Rose represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Eagle
Higgins Wealth Management, Inc. purchased a 4,215 square feet office building at 1259 E Winding Creek Drive in Eagle, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Bryant Jones of Colliers represented the buyer in this transaction.
LinkedUnion Inc. renewed their 2,370 square feet of office space in Eagle River Building II, located at 533 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group (Eagle Office) extended a lease on 8,607 square feet of office space at 408 S. Eagle Rd. Ste. 103 in Eagle. Bob Van Allen of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Caldwell
The Joint Chiropractic leased 932 square feet of retail space located at 3018 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jace Bankhead of Legend Partners II, LLC represented the tenant.
An individual extended a lease on 18,750 square feet of industrial (yard) space at 3801 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
West of Chicago Restaurants, Inc. dba Chicago Fire leased 5,994 square feet of retail space at 3004 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Travis Dunn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Starbucks leased 2,225 square feet of retail space at 75 S Ten Mile Road in Meridian, Idaho – LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler represented the landlord and Jake Woodward of Pentad Retail represented the tenant in this transaction.
Nampa
Idaho Retina Center, PLLC renewed 2,737 square feet of office space at 16211 N Brinson Street in Nampa, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Fleetpride, Inc. leased 8,400 square feet of industrial space at 510 N Broadmore Way St in Nampa, Idaho – Stephen Fife, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction.
Windy’s Pet Parlour, LLC. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 2922 E Greenhurst Road in Nampa, Idaho – Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Sara Shropshire represented the landlord and Ben Litley represented the tenant in this transaction.
Cradlepoint leased 60,500 square feet of industrial space at 5300 E Franklin Road in Nampa, Idaho – Stephen Fife, Peter O’Brien, and River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Dan Minnaert of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Specialty Hydraulics, LLC extended a lease on 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 4019 E. Summit Ln. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual extended a lease on 4,126 square feet of industrial space at 3315 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Chubs Delights, LLC extended a lease on 1,580 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St. Ste. 109 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Atlas Heating and Air, LLC leased 1,560 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St. Ste. 111 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Chubs Delights, LLC extended a lease on 1,156 square feet of industrial yard space at 3710 E. Newby in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Gordon’s Auto Repair extended a lease on 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16099 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual purchased 16.19 acres of land at 8142 W. Ustick Road in Nampa. Nikki Trautman of American Dream Real Estate represented the buyer. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.