Boise
Grantharker LLC purchased a 4,500-square-foot medical office building at 6500 W. Emerald St. Laurie Reynoldson and Bob Mitchell from Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Jason Knorpp from KW Commercial represented the buyer.
CPS LLC purchased 0.52 acres of land on West Canal Street in Boise. Sam McCaskill of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Rick McGraw of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the buyer.
Stericycle Inc. renewed their lease of 10,462 square feet located at 2855 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Carissa Mattison of the Sundance Company represented the landlord.
Grid Manufacturing Corporation leased 17,880 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, located at 2574 S. Beverly St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Neutron Holdings Inc. renewed their 4,233 square feet of industrial space in Central Park Commerce A, located at 2230 S. Cole Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Idaho PreCast purchased 1.54 acres of land located at 1417 Madison Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Lenny Nelson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Sun Solutions Distribution LLC leased 6,973 square feet of industrial space located at 2020 N. Elder St. in Nampa. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener Investments represented the landlord.
Meridian
Pioneering Spirit purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial building located at 849 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Mike Keller of TOK represented the buyer in this transaction.