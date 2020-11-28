Boise
Bassett Salon Solutions Inc. leased 1,496 square feet of retail space at 5006 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Bear Fox Marketing has expanded its office space in the Olympus Building, 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Spine & Sports Physical Therapy renewed its 744 square feet of office space in the Kendall Center, 5503 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Inspire leased 1,825 square feet of office space at 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord, and Brian Watt of Rocky Mountain Companies represented the tenant.
MetaGeek LLC leased office space in C.W. Moore Plaza, 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. renewed 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11770 W. President Drive Suite F in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
ZOOM Care leased 1,950 square feet of retail space at 1129 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Caldwell
Criterium Engineers leased 500 square feet of office space in the Eagle Building, 815 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
F4 Investments purchased a 8,749-square-foot industrial building at 21913 Cobalt Ave. in Caldwell. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Ken Stark of Stark Accelerators represented the seller.
Eagle
Waterstone Mortgage leased office space at 1396 E. Iron Eagle Drive in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Balboa Ventures LLC leased 7,000 square feet of retail space at 3085 E. Ustick Road Suite 2 in Meridian. Terry Silsby of ERA West Wind Boise represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Epic Realty LLC leased 1,564 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sheridan Hodson of Epic Realty represented the tenant.
Table Rock Flooring leased 901 square feet of retail space at 3230 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
177 Caldwell LLC purchased 0.64 square acres of retail land at 177 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Clay Anderson of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Eagle Transfer Inc. renewed its lease of 15,400 square feet of industrial space at 2619 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the tenant.
Onward Supported Living LLC leased 2,335 square feet of office space at 4280 E. Amity Ave. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the tenant. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
The Yard Sale Place LLC leased 5,709 square feet of retail space at 421 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Fruitland
Smoke City LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 1702 N. Whitley Drive in Fruitland. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mark Homme and Gary Spiers of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson represented the tenant.