Boise
Digital Insurance LLC renewed 2,464 square feet of office space at 830 Main St. in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific and Dwana Killian of JLL represented the tenant in this transaction.
Insightful Heart Counseling LLC leased 632 square feet of office space at 1843 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Gymreapers LLC leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 8651 W. Westpark St. in Boise. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant in this transaction.
Morgan Alley purchased a 3,023 square feet retail building located at 10659 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Tanet Inc. leased 735 square feet of office space at 6200 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
Classy Nails & Spa extended a lease on 939 square feet of retail space at 10674 W. Overland Road in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Violeta Saucedo dba Complete Beauty leased 592 square feet of office space at 2210 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 102 in Boise. Lorraine Rubio represented the tenant. Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Garden City
The Osborn Family Trust & The John M. Bradley Separate Property Trust purchased a 14,420 square feet retail building located at 3840 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Joshua Hadder of NAI Select represented the buyer in this transaction.
Caldwell
West Valley Medical Center Inc. renewed 5,513 square feet of office space at 222 E. Elm Street in Caldwell. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Kuna
Crash-Coyote LLC leased 2,074 square feet of retail space at 1327 N. Meridian Road Suite 120 in Kuna. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Kneaders 016 Boise LLC leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at TBD Linder Road in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.