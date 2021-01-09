Boise
Barnes Property LLC purchased 6 acres of land at Brookside Lane & Highway 55 in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Brian Rallens of Rallens Realty Consultants represented the seller.
Boise Wings LLC leased 1,738 square feet of retail space at 1575 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Columbia Benefits Inc. renewed 2,297 square feet of office space at 345 W. Bobwhite Court Ste. 110 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Durity Distribution LLC leased 9,080 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2623 S. Fry St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ednetics Inc. leased 6,830 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2611 S. Fry St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Michael Ballantyne of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Enos Enterprises Inc. extended 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11880 W. President Drive Ste. D in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Fish Dawg Productions extended 791 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive Ste. 225 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Reptile Zoo Inc. leased 9,161 square feet of retail space at 10531 W. Overland Road in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Imperfect Foods leased 3,790 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2611 S. Fry St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Loon Outdoors LLC leased 7,260 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2611 S. Fry St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Partners Insulation leased 10,620 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2611 S. Fry St. in Boise. Zack Stoddard, Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Whale Tea leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 1226 Broadway Ave. in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Vuittonet with Realty Group Professionals represented the tenant.
Meridian
Bish’s RV Inc. leased 2,977 square feet of office space in Silverstone Town Square, 3715 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Charlene VanOstrand of The Sundance Company represented the owner. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Providence Properties LLC purchased 17.54 acres of land on W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Idaho Laser & Design LLC leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 112 W. Simplot Road in Caldwell. Chris Pearson, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Nutrishop leased 1,020 square feet of retail space in the Karcher Retail Shops, 1451-1503 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Brianna Miller and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The Vapor Emporium LLC extended 1,620 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Falls
Red Brick LLC leased 1,219 square feet of retail space in Railway Crossings, 423 S. Utah Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Twilight Health LLC leased 1,984 square feet of office space located at 566 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An undisclosed buyer purchased 5,386 square feet of retail space in the Iron Oak Retail Center, 1976 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
Pocatello
Broulim Oswald LLC purchased 10 acres of land on E. Chubbuck Road in Pocatello. Don Zebe, Jared Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers International represented the seller.