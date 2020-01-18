Boise
Virtus Services LLC purchased a 3,735-square-foot building located at 2516 S. Apple St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
West Pioneer LLC purchased an industrial investment property located at 455 Benjamin Lane in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman Wakefield represented the seller.
Meridian
Alpine State Bank purchased 4,591 square feet of office space located at 4250 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. JP Green, Michael Ballantyne, Mark Schlag and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Trees Company LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3085 E. Ustick Road in Meridian. Dave Cadwell and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord. Holly Chetwood to TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Nampa
The Vapor Emporium renewed their lease of 1,620 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
VBC Studio leased 751 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Ste. 201 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Wickstrom LLC purchased five acres of land at 4751 Ustick Road in Nampa. Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the buyer. Kevin Marshall of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the seller.