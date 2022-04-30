BOISE
The McClatchy Company, LLC leased 3,609 square feet of office space at 827 E Park Blvd. Suite 260 in Boise. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landloRoad
Schenker Inc. renewed a lease on 16,304 square feet of industrial space at 2260 S. Cole Road Suites 140, 150, & 160 in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho and Cole Hooper represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad
Genesail. Inc. dba Sport Clips leased 1,251 square feet of retail space at 5210 Cleveland Blvd. Suite 120 in Boise. Tim Sullivan represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landloRoad
Alchemist Beverages, LLC leased 3,864 square feet of industrial space at 5220 N. Sawyer St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Subway renewed their 1,700 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Staley Technologies Boise, LLC renewed their 1,385 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5555-5569 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
YI Cole, LLC purchased South Cole Business Annex, totaling 53,552 square feet, located at 2925-2929 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
YI Cole, LLC purchased South Cole Business Park, totaling 24,583 square feet, located at 7424-7460 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
YI Cole, LLC purchased S. Cole Business Park, totaling 59,867 square feet, located at 7413-7557 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mayfield Ranch II, LLC leased 1,911 square feet of office space at 398 S. Ninth St. Suite 250 in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Melanie Nielsen, and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the landlord.
Flour Child extended a lease on 805 square feet of retail space at 10668 W Overland Road in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
JNR ID, LLC. purchased a 2,483 square feet office building at 1882 W. Frederic Lane in Boise, Idaho –Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in this transaction
Margaret E. Dargan living trust purchased a 2,250 square feet retail building at 4320 W. State St. in Boise, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Prestige Worldwide 55, LLC purchased 1920 N. Liberty St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Tim Sullivan with Michener Investments represented the seller.
Enel X North America, Inc. renewed their 2,519 square feet of office space in the Explorer Campus, located at 12585 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad Brian Morrissey of JLL represented the tenant.
Karen Reese renewed her 1,600 square feet of retail space in Overland Market, located at 8610-8664 W. Overland Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Howard St. Investigations leased 833 square feet of office space at 223 N. 6th St. in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Fashion Design & Sew Studio leased 719 square feet of office space at 223 N Sixth St. in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.
STAR
Star BBQ, LLC leased 1,443 square feet of retail space located at 10474 W. State St. in Star. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad Blair Beck of OpenSite Realty, Inc. represented the tenant.
MERIDIAN
Stella’s Ice Cream Corporation leased 14,375 square feet of land space at 2238 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad
Ohh Tea, LLC leased 1,083 square feet of retail space at 6349 N. Linder Road Suite 140 in Meridian. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Daranee Berg of Physical Therapy Lab leased 1,648 square feet of office space at 660 E. Franklin Road Suite 110 in Meridian. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho and Kyle Willie represented the tenant. Pat Shalz and Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad
CAK Properties, LLC purchased 1718 S. Millennium Way in Meridian. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
UPS Store leased 2,400 square feet of retail space in the Eagle Island Marketplace, located at 6700 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landloRoad Bob Hildebran of Capital Commercial Properties represented the tenant.
Jacksonia Corporation purchased a 10,000 square foot, 100% leased, Class A office building located at 2667 E. Gala Court in Meridian. John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
NJ3REB, LLC purchased 1.14 Acres of land at 2950 E. Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – Stephen Fife and River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Peter Oliver of TOK represented the buyer in this transaction.
EAGLE
Lennar Homes of Idaho, LLC subleased 5,794 square feet of office space at 408 S. Eagle Road Suites 100 & 110 in Eagle. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landloRoad Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
NAMPA
Conrad & Bischoff, LLC leased 9,600 square feet of industrial space at 8925 Birch Ln. Suite 100 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
BRBC Properties, LLC purchased 116 S. 18th Avenue in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jamie Cafferty with Danny M. Cafferty Realty, Inc. represented the seller.
Breeze Boise 4, LLC leased 3,450 square feet of retail space in the District 208 Shopping Center, located at 1355 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
CALDWELL
Venue Event Service, Inc. renewed their 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.