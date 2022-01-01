Boise
Lifetime Taekwondo Academy leased 4,301 square feet of retail space at 301 W Parkcenter Boulevard in Boise, Idaho – Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and JP Green of TOK represented the tenant in this transaction.
The STIL leased 558 square feet of retail space at Orchard Park in Boise, Idaho – Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Lucky 7’s leased 5,508 square feet of retail space at 151 S Capital Boulevard in Boise, Idaho – Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Noble Intent LLC leased 5,607 square feet of office space at 3501 Elder Street in Boise, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker represented the tenant in this transaction.
Maverick Properties & Investments, LLC purchased 1.1 Acres located at 2312 S Broadway Ave in Boise, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Trey Thomas of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the buyer in this transaction.
Franmar Company purchased an office building located at 9543 Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller in this transaction.
Bassett Furniture leased 6,580 square feet of industrial space located at 12336 W Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and River Curtis and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant in this transaction.
Outliers Distribution, LLC leased 21,761 square feet of industrial space located at 11193 W Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Braydon Torres-Moore of KZB Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.
RenoRelo Worldwide, LLC leased 21,800 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5325-5329 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
General Logistics Systems US, Inc. leased 17,850 square feet of industrial space located at 5925 W. Vandal Lane in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mygrant Glass Company, Inc. renewed their 35,762 square feet of industrial space located at 5957 W. Vandal Way in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Michael Jeppesen of Innovision Property Group LLC represented the tenant.
Gorilla Mind, LLC renewed their 4,994 square feet of industrial space in Westpark Corp. Campus, located at 9941-9955 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Devin Pierce, Patrick Shalz, and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Genthery Masonry, Inc. renewed their 27,000 square feet of industrial space located at 5298 W. Bethel Street in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Acclima, Inc. renewed their 4,080 square feet of industrial space located at 1763 W. Marcon Lane in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mordeau Properties, LLC purchased 0.71 acres at N. Fox Run Way in Meridian. Mike Greene, Peter Oliver, and Sam McCaskill facilitated the transaction.
Right! Systems leased 4,367 square feet of office space in Rosario Place, located at 1097 N. Rosario Street in Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Mountain Home
Robert & Kristin Roach purchased a retail building located at 155 City View Drive in Mountain Home, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Megan Wallachy of CBRE represented the buyer in this transaction.