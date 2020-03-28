Boise
Lumos Optical leased 1,168 square feet of retail space in Brownfield's Building, located at 122 N. Fifth St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Property Works LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5489 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Superior Pools LLC leased 1,680 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Wapiti Plumbing renewed their 1,040 square feet of industrial space at 2165 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
J. Bart Green PLLC leased office space at 2525 N. Stokesberry Place in Meridian. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Precision Floors and Design LLC leased 1,331 square feet of retail space at 4744 N. Park Crossing Ave. in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
Stat Pads LLC leased 3,223 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
Wright Physical Therapy leased 2,054 square feet of office space at 1739 Jade Ave. in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. DJ Thompson, Jennifer McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
A medical user purchased 1,284 square feet of office space located at 1114 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. JP Green and Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Adler Industrial LLC secured a 37,500-square-foot lease with Admiral Beverage Corporation, a Boise-based Pepsi bottler. The space is located in a newly constructed 67,500-square-foot industrial building on Norco Way in the Nampa submarket. Brad Miller, managing director of Adler Industrial, negotiated the lease directly with the tenant.
Throttle Wide Open LLC leased 3,014 square feet of industrial space at 1121 N. 39th St. in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An investor purchased a .65 acre parcel in the Gateway Industrial Park, located at 3581 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Mike Keller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.