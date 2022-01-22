Boise
VIP Glam Studio LLC renewed a lease on 640 square feet of industrial space at 126 South Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
CK Property Group purchased 1602 W. Hays St. in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson, Sam McCaskill, and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The City Of Boise purchased 0.2 acres at 2426 N. Arthur St. in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gregadel LLC purchased 3214 N. Acre Lane in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Columbia State Bank leased 2,260 square feet of office space in the Ninth and Idaho Center, located at 225-237 N. Ninth St. in Boise. Al Marino and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mark Schlag, Mike Greene, and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.
TIC Investment Group purchased the Alpine Building, located at 12550 W. Explorer Dr. in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the buyer.
Elite Microwave Solutions Corp. leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space in the Chinden Business Center, located at 5226-5290 Chinden Blvd. in Boise. River Curtis of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center leased 5,800 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center I, located at 1057-1147 Exchange St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Pattie Wells LLC renewed their 1,097 square feet of retail space in McMillans Corner, located at 13601 McMillan Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
5R Action LLC leased 3,960 square feet of retail space in the Shops at Spectrum Pointe, located at 1460-1492 S. Entertainment Ave. in Boise. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Formulist LLC leased 9,080 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, located at 2623 S. Fry St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
West Old Valley LLC purchased 4.86 acres at 4526 Old Valley Road in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Boise Tuxedo Shop leased 2,702 square feet of retail space at 3349 N Eagle Road in Eagle, Idaho – Travis Dunn, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in this transaction.
Meridian
Belvedere LC. purchased 32.26 Acres at 5680 W Overland Road in Meridian, Idaho – Dave Winder and Chuck Winder of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Terri Herrman of Silvercreek Realty represented the buyer in this transaction.
Ron Trompke renewed their 4,257 square feet of retail space located at 1775 N. Hickory Way in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
MWM Investments LLC & Goldman Trust purchased the single tenant Gyro Shack property located at 3030 Magic View Dr. in Meridian. John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
U.S. Air Conditioning Distributors LLC leased 32,916 square feet of industrial space in the AI Meridian Business Center, located at 62 N. Truckee Ave. in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Phil Krevoy of Realatrends, Inc. represented the tenant.
Four Seasons Spa & Pool LLC renewed their 1,496 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, located at 3035 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Aspen Grove Holdings LLC purchased 2.2 acres at 1575 Overland in Meridian. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
Eagle
Elements Massage leased 2,494 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Dr. Suite P in Eagle. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
High Desert Beauty leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 2932 E Greenhurst Road in Nampa, Idaho – Julie Kissler, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in this transaction.
Thornton-Gallup LLC purchased 11.27 Acres at 9757 Idaho 45 in Nampa, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Free State Gunsmithing LLC leased 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 4 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Premier Mortgage Resources LLC leased 750 square feet of retail space at 114 12th Ave. S. Suite B in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Craig Lindquist of Western Idaho Realty represented the landlord.
Pilon Industrial I LLC purchased 2102 E. Karcher Road in Nampa. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer.
Sawtooth Home Remodeling purchased 211 Ninth Avenue South in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mommy’s Little Dream renewed their 1,000 square feet of retail space in Boulevard Plaza, located at 2585 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gamestop Inc. renewed their 1,200 square feet of retail space in Franklin Retail Center, located at 5651-5687 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Select Civil LLC leased 2,500 square feet of office space located at 901 Main St. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
HDP Huntington Ridge LLC purchased 50.00 acres of land space at TBD Lincoln Road in Caldwell. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.