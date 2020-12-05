Boise
Artiach Properties LP purchased a 4,000-square-foot office building at 3649 N. Lake Harbor in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Travis Aeschbacher of Mountain Realty represented the buyer.
Cougar Mountain Software Inc. renewed 12,454 square feet of office space at 7180 W. Potomac Drive in Boise. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Datum Tech Solutions purchased a 1,839-square-foot office building at 2234 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Chelsea Hough of KW Commercial represented the buyer.
Ed Bartholemy purchased a 28,543-square-foot office building at 12400 W. Overland Road in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Emily’s Pilates renewed 742 square feet of office space at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Jorge Sauer subleased 238 square feet of office space at 223 N. 6th St. in Boise. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Kountry Kings Inc. leased 1,533 square feet of industrial space at 24 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Life Incorporated purchased a 17,826-square-foot office building at 545 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Jason O’Very of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.
TEKsystems Inc. leased 4,170 square feet of office space at 950 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Jameyn Allen of Centennial Real Estate Investments represented the landlord.
Zoom+ Care leased 1,950 square feet of retail space at 1129 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Mike Christensen & Kelly Schnebly of Colliers represented the landlord.
Caldwell
Allied Mental Health Services PLLC leased 1,548 square feet of office space at 403 E. Elm St. in Caldwell. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Cindy Dillion purchased a multifamily building at 1112 S. Kimball Ave. in Caldwell. Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Keller Williams Realty represented the seller.
Eagle
Woodbridge Pacific Group purchased 41.23 acres of land at TBD W. Moon Valley Road in Eagle. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Mountain Home
Grocery Outlet leased 18,000 square feet of retail space in Mountain Home. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.