BOISE
Dal-Tile Distribution, LLC leased 57,848 square feet of industrial space located at 12450 Franklin Road in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Mountain Pacific Machinery renewed their 2,026 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, located at 6133 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson, Mike Greene, Peter Oliver and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The State of Idaho renewed their 15,460 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5325-5329 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Boise Electric Services, LLC leased 2,520 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5481-5505 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ghost Ride Productions, Inc. renewed their 5,904 square feet of industrial space in the Maple Grove Center, located at 200-272 N. Maple Grove Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian Centercal, LLC renewed their 3,592 square feet of industrial space in the Maple Grove Center, located at 274 Maple Grove Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Katy’s Massage leased office space located at 300 W. Main Street in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Capitol Copy & Print leased 2,868 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Business Park, located at 7424-7460 Mossy Cup Street in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Gary Buentgen of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Mad Swede Brewing, LLC renewed their 4,850 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2772 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Scout Distribution of Idaho, LLC leased 29,312 square feet of warehouse space at 700 N. Five Mile Road in Boise. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord was represented by TOK Commercial.
KPMG LLP extended a lease on 8,246 square feet of office space at 205 N. 10th St., 6th Floor in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Kim’s Kare-A-Lot Childcare extended a lease on 5,428 square feet of retail space at 8083 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Big 5 CORP. extended a lease on 12,919 square feet of retail space at 6762 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Molenaar Holdings LLC dba Mike Luke Jewelers extended a lease on 939 square feet of retail space at 10670 Overland Rd. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Trade Task Group renewed 199 square feet of office space at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Clenera, LLC leased 17,289 square feet of industrial space at 999 W Main St in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Devin Ogden of Colliers represented the tenant in this transaction.
MERIDIAN
Dough Boys Ventures LLC leased 1,527 square feet of retail space at 6500 N. Linder Rd. Ste. 112 in Meridian. Don Zebe, Mike Zebe and Jared Zebe of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Fleet Clean USA leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 75 W. Taylor Ave. Ste. 300 in Meridian. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
OmniCare, Inc. renewed 4,826 square feet of office space at 320 E Corporate Drive in Meridian, Idaho –DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Alpine Integrated Wellness PLLC leased 913 square feet of office space at 114 E Idaho Ave in Meridian, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Khaotic 4x4, LLC leased 6,024 square feet of industrial space at 2198 E Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – River Curtis and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Chris Novak of KW Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
Slurp & Burp Sodas, LLC leased 2,041 square feet of retail space at 3371 N Eagle Road in Meridian, Idaho – Travis Dunn, Braydon Torres, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in this transaction.
Heartland Dental leased 3,700 square feet of retail space at Firenze Plaza in Meridian, Idaho –Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Custom Fluid Power, Inc. renewed a lease on 2,728 square feet of industrial space at 16071 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Canyon County Paramedics renewed a lease on 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16077 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
CKM, LLC leased 800 square feet of office space at 1120 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Sawtooth Caulking, Inc. leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 3301 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Eagle
Lennar Homes of Idaho, LLC leased 5,734 square feet of office space at 408 S. Eagle Rd. Ste. 100 & 101 in Eagle. Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Garden City
Rocky Garden LLC purchased .60 acres of land at 206 E 41st Street in Garden City, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and Brian Rallens of NAI Select represented the seller in this transaction.
Rocky Garden LLC purchased .74 acres of land at 204 E 41st Street in Garden City, Idaho – DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and Brian Rallens of NAI Select represented the seller in this transaction.