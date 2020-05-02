Boise
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. renewed 326 square of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
HUB International Mountain States Limited renewed their office space lease in the Vista Station building, located at 2600 W. Rose Hill Road in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Snake River Alliance leased 544 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Exodus Pain Clinic renewed 1,161 square feet of office space at 405 & 409 E. Elm St. in Caldwell. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.