Boise
Rocky Mountain Cheese leased retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Thrive Chiropractic leased 1,844 square feet of office space at 2404 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Horizon PWR-SC LLC leased office space in the Carol Professional Center, 2525 N. Stokesberry Place in Meridian. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
W Parker Lamm DC PA leased 1,933 square feet of office space at 2973 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Zivi LLC leased 960 square feet of industrial space at 969 E. Watertower Lane in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Ben Kneadler of NAI Select represented the landlord.
Eagle
Ace Benefits Partners leased office space at 1013 E. Winding Creek Drive in Eagle. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Anchor of Life Family Chiropractic Inc leased 1,016 square feet of retail space at 2976 E. State St. in Eagle. Rhonda Garland and Tori Agee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.