Boise
Bennett Industries Inc purchased three industrial buildings totaling 93,511 square feet located in the Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bennett Industries Inc also purchased a 51,275-square-foot industrial building at 2925-2929 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bennett Industries Inc also purchased a 39,380-square-foot industrial building in the South Cole Business Park, 7418 W. Mossy Cup in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bennett Industries Inc also purchased a 22,400-square-foot industrial building at 7552-7590 Victory Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Convergence Chiropractic Company P.C. subleased 1,597 square feet of office space at 404 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the tenant.
IMCO General Construction Inc leased industrial space in the Westpark Corporate Campus, 9925-9939 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz, Dan Minnaert and Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mati Young renewed 283 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
New Horizon Academy leased 6,909 square feet of office space at 155 E. Boise Ave. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial and Carolyn Martinez of Mark Bottles Real Estate facilitated the transaction.
Northwest Engineering Service Inc renewed 1,590 square feet of office space at 9543 W. Emerald St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Salmon River Wellness renewed 223 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Shandro & Company LLC leased 2,424 square feet of office space in Americana Terrace, 3380 Americana Blvd. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial and Greg Thueson of Quest and Company facilitated the transaction.
Trade Task Group renewed 199 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Treasure Valley Movers LLC leased 286 square feet of office space at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
La Fiamma LLC leased 2,616 square feet of retail space in Mercato at Bridgetower, 3015 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chris Novak of KW Commercial represented the tenant.
TVI Inc dba Savers leased 12,312 square feet of office space at 205 E. Watertower St. in Meridian. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Tricia Callies of KW Commercial represented the landlord.
A commercial developer purchased 3.29 acres at the hard corner of East Ustick Road and Eagle Road in Meridian. John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the seller. David Cadwell of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Eagle
Shabby Chic Apparel leased 1,295 square feet of retail space in the Eagle Marketplace, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Woodlab LLC leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, 1784 E. State St. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Tropical Smoothie Cafe leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at District 208. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Yount Enterprises leased 2.36 acres of yard land at 2829 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
An investor purchased .55 acres of land in the Gateway Industrial Park, 3605 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Mike Keller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
YN Nails leased 1,900 square feet of retail space in the Shops at Pioneer Square, 5720 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.