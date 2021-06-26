Boise
A&Be Bridal Shop leased 1,492 square feet of retail space in State Street Retail Center, 5517-5521 State St. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Alston Construction leased 1.892 square feet of office space at 418 S. Ninth St. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord The Hawkons Company represented themselves.
Bombshell Studio Salon LLC leased 2,200 square feet of retail space at 8017 W. Fairview Ave. Suite B. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Susan Depew leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Space Business Park, 6053 W. Corporal Lane. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Duncan Richardson of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Downtown Boise Association Inc. leased 1,851 square feet of office space at 816 W. Bannock St. Suites 306, 310, and Storage Unit #2. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
FM-Products Inc. leased 26,750 square feet of industrial space at 9700 W. Bethel Court. Chris Pearson and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Fuller Landscape LLC leased 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11770 President Drive, Suite E. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Furniture Outfitters LLC leased 4,040 square feet of industrial space in West Airport Industrial Park, 2592 S. Beverly St. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
HWD Boise LLC leased 4,403 square feet of retail space in Orchard Rim, 2404 S. Orchard St. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
Lady Bug Technologies leased 4,451 square feet of office space at 9290 W. Barnes Drive. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord The Sundance Company represented themselves.
Media Specialties Inc. leased 1,000 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5493 Kendall St. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Northwest Youth Corps leased 2,679 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Space Business Park, 6051 W. Corporal Lane. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Reeve Incorporated leased 8,085 square feet of industrial space in Victory Building I, 2962 S. Victory View Way. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Gary Buentgen and Christian Harris of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
Strategies 360 leased 2,822 square feet of office space at 800 W. Main St. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. The landlord The Gardner Company represented themselves.
Meridian
Advanced Clinical Trauma Services leased 2,892 square feet of office space at 2950 Magic View Drive. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
PRD Food Group LLC leased .53 acres of land at the southwest corner of 3085 E. Ustick Road. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Sunrise Carpentry Inc. leased 1,290 square feet of office space at 600 Watertower St. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Transportation Compliance Service LLC renewed its 8,747 square feet of industrial space at 501 E. Scenery Lane. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
UrbanLink Marketing Group Inc. leased 2,351 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Nampa
Boise Wings LLC leased 1,260 square feet of retail space at 1451 Caldwell Ave. Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Indulgence Bath Bakery LLC leased 1,296 square feet of industrial space at 2118 Cortland Place. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
JDL Insulation LLC leased 3,640 square feet of industrial space in the Sundance Industrial Warehouse, 2603 Sundance Road. Chris Pearson and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Twin Falls
Scramble City Comics LLC leased 1,525 square feet of retail space at 690 Blue Lakes Blvd. Suite 684. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.