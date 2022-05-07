Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise

Alloway Lighting extended a lease on 5,000 square feet of retail space at 1501 W Main St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Treasure Valley Revival, LLC leased 2,376 square feet of industrial space at 256 S. Cole Road in Boise. Josh Spar of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Old Dominion Solar, LLC extended a lease on 1,580 square feet of industrial space at 254 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Heal’thy Body Massage by Joyce, LLC extended a lease on 330 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Dr. Suite 132 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Garden City

Prodigee Logistics, LLC leased 1,504 square feet of industrial space at 4688 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Nampa

Merrit Capital, LLC purchased 2,668 square feet of office space at 1212 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments