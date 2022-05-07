...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern
Boise, southeastern Payette, central Elmore, Canyon, northwestern
Owyhee, southern Gem and northeastern Malheur Counties through 100 AM
MDT...
At 1214 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Homedale to Nampa to near Melba. Movement
was northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Nampa, Kuna and Initial Point around 1220 AM MDT.
Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Blacks Creek Reservoir around
1230 AM MDT.
Middleton, Star, Lucky Peak Dam and Hidden Springs around 1240 AM
MDT.
Emmett, Eagle, Arrowrock Dam and Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina
around 1250 AM MDT.
Idaho City, Sweet, Horseshoe Bend and Arrowrock Reservoir around
100 AM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Alloway Lighting extended a lease on 5,000 square feet of retail space at 1501 W Main St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Treasure Valley Revival, LLC leased 2,376 square feet of industrial space at 256 S. Cole Road in Boise. Josh Spar of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Old Dominion Solar, LLC extended a lease on 1,580 square feet of industrial space at 254 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Heal’thy Body Massage by Joyce, LLC extended a lease on 330 square feet of office space at 1755 Westgate Dr. Suite 132 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Garden City
Prodigee Logistics, LLC leased 1,504 square feet of industrial space at 4688 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Merrit Capital, LLC purchased 2,668 square feet of office space at 1212 12th Ave. S. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.