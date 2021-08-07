Boise
Boise VZ LLC purchased a 5,600 square feet retail building located at 3018 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Brianna Miller & Nick Schuitemaker of TOK represented the buyer in this transaction.
Nyhof Enterprises LLC Leased 448 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St.in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Lance Millington of Colliers represented the tenant in this transaction.
Wear Boise LLC Renewed 719 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth Street in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated in this transaction.
Carew Renewed 1,003 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth Street in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Solid State Operations Inc. leased 6,397 square feet of office space at 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Transquare feetormations LLC extended a lease on 13,656 square feet of industrial space at 5470 W. State St. in Boise. Ben Kneadler of NAI Select represented the tenant. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
An individual renewed a lease on 2,112 square feet of retail space at 2775 Broadway Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Fran Metrics Inc. renewed a lease on 498 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and the Blind Renewed 2,702 square feet of office space at 3071 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Hall, Mahar & Associates Insurance Services Inc. leased 566 square feet of office space at 660 E. Franklin Road, Suite 275 in Meridian. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of D.K. Commercial LLC represented the landlord.
Urban Link Group leased 2,361 square feet of retail space at 3505 E. Monarch Sky Lane Suite 210 in Meridian. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Nampa
Idaho Retina Center PLLC leased 2,737 square feet of office space at 16211 N. Brinson St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Reza Moghaddasian of Expert Realty represented the tenant in this transaction.
Eagle
BLG Enterprises LLC leased 1,918 square feet of office space at 408 S. Eagle Road Suite 208 in Eagle. Al Marino and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.