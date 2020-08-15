Boise
Athlos Apparel LLC leased 5,800 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center, at 1057 Exchange St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
PCS Edventures renewed their 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 11915 Executive Drive in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
PC Plumbing leased 2,736 square feet of industrial space located at 2555 Stanley Street in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Griffis of Silvercreek Realty represented the tenant.
Regal Coffee Company renewed their 2,260 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The State of Idaho renewed their 3,100 square feet at 4568 N. Eagle Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ulteig Engineers Inc leased 6,302 square feet of office space in C.W. Moore Plaza, at 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Tim Bourdelais of JLL Commercial represented the tenant.
Unifirst Corporation renewed their 9,960 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center, at 1107 Exchange St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Wolff Services Inc renewed their 4,980 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center, at 1073 Exchange St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Donald E. Larson DMD renewed his 2,260 square feet of office space at 700 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
EAM LLC leased 2,880 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, at 1780 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Idaho Division of Vocational Rehab with the State of Idaho leased 4,252 square feet of office space at 100 S. Adkins Way in Meridian. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Nampa
Ardent Industries LLC leased 5,675 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, at 1020 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.