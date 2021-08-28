We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Speak Boise leased 1,010 square feet of office space at 910 W. Main St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Daniel Insurance leased 875 square feet of office space at 910 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers represented the tenant in this transaction.
Blue Skye Capital LLC purchased 768 acres in the Boise/Eagle foothills. The transaction was brokered by Gary Buentgen, SIOR, CCIM and Christian Harris, Senior Brokerage Advisor, Intermountain Commercial Real Estate.
Bungalow Home LLC leased 13,967 square feet of retail space in the Westgate Shopping Center, located at 7550 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Darin Burrell and Seth McCormack of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
BRJ Distributing LLC leased 20,677 square feet of industrial space in Gowen Business Center I, located at 1057-1147 Exchange St. in Boise. Devin Pierce, Gavin Phillips and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Cosmetic Comfort LLC leased 2,116 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Space Business Park, located at 6060 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Nick Schuitemaker and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Natoli Engineering Company Inc. leased 8,900 square feet of industrial space in the Sky Ranch Business Park, located at 1524 Freedom Ave. in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Eagle
BIF Cabinets Inc. renewed their 5,760 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1764 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
RC Restaurant Brands Inc. leased 1,879 square feet of retail space at 3223 E. Louise Drive Suite 100 in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Weiser
Current Physical Therapy LLC leased 1,884 square feet of retail space at 652 E. 1st St. in Weiser. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord