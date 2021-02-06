Boise
Eighty-Eight Transport LLC leased 377 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Hair by Heather LLC leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 7750 W. Crestwood in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Tricia Callies of Keller Williams represented the landlord.
Homecu LLC leased 456 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Imagino Water leased 2,700 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Jason Manafian Insurance Agency LLC leased 2,732 square feet of office space at 10259 Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Juliana M. Davidsmeier leased 491 square feet of office space at 1655 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Prestige Worldwide 55 LLC purchased a 7,968-square-foot building at 4048 W. Chinden Blvd. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. David Cadwell of Colliers International represented the seller.
Pulse Holistic Health leased 697 square feet of office space at 910 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Farzin Safavi of Atova represented the tenant.
Tyler Industries leased 1,040 square feet of industrial space at 2169 S. Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
A private investor purchased two office/flex buildings totaling 13,500 square feet at 2119-2127 W. Overland Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Mike Greene of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
MRC Towers Inc. renewed 2,520 square feet of industrial space at 509 S. 41st Ave. Ste. B in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Vicki De La Conception purchased 3.46 acres at TBD W. Linden St. in Caldwell. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Garden City
Artiach Properties LLC purchased 3,685 square feet of office space at 4481 N. Dresden Place in Garden City. Travis Aeschbacher of Idaho Mountain Realty represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the seller.
Meridian
Thriveworks Administration Services LLC leased 1,675 square feet of office space at 26 S. Baltic Ave. Ste. 150 in Meridian. Jason Ezer of Metro Realty Group represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Nampa
American Cycles and Machine renewed 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Road Ste. 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Blind Appeal Inc. renewed 3,492 square feet of industrial space at 16071 N. Franklin Road Ste. 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Book Bindery LLC renewed 2,675 square feet of industrial space at 2603 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Quick Tow and Recovery LLC renewed 1,870 square feet of industrial space at 3913 N. Summit Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Jerome
Mi Linda Michoacana Ice Cream LLC leased 1,080 square feet of retail space at 128 E. Yakima St. Ste. B in Jerome. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.