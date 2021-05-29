Boise
ACRE leased 5,250 square feet of industrial space at 747 S. 13th St. Suite 110 in Boise. Michael McNeight and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Almondfilm LLC Leased 425 square feet of office space at 910 W. Main St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Check ’n Go leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 10654 W. Overland Road in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Eagle FT Inc. leased 2,840 square feet of retail space at 6736 & 6738 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Fancy Pants leased 2,492 square feet of office space at 168 N. Ninth St. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Fancy Pants also leased 1,254 square feet of office space at 827 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
H&R Block Enterprises LLC leased 1,688 square feet of retail space at 8029 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
My Brand Lashes LLC leased 650 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
The Camp Transformation Center leased 4,403 square feet of retail space at 2404 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and JP Green of TOK represented the tenant.
The Chef’s Hut leased 2,430 square feet of industrial space at 164-168 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Wireless Vision LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 5205 E. Cleveland Blvd. Suite 102 in Caldwell. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
RESCH Inc. dba Inspire Salon & Day Spa leased 3,392 square feet of retail space at 2932 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho and Jonathan Long of Tailored Real Estate represented the tenant.
Nampa
Memorial Monuments & Vaults leased 663 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Road Suite 140 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.