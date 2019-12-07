Boise
McNabb’s Tattoo and Fine Art extended their lease of 1,260 square feet of retail space at 1507 S. Five Mile Road in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Sun Supply Co. extended their lease of 6,420 square feet of industrial space at 7659 W. Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Scott Raeber and Devin Ogden of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Turf Equipment & Agronomics leased 4,720 square feet of industrial space at 2592 S. Beverly St. Ste. 128 in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
Apex Leaders renewed their lease of 322 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Ste. 380 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Magic Services LLC leased 2,376 square feet of industrial space at 256 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the landlord. Rebecca Miller of Roberts Brothers Trec represented the tenant.
Nampa
Mizz Bee Haven LLC leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at 115 13th Ave. S. in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena facilitated the transaction.
Deyjas Money Tree leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 1214 N. Jacob Allcott Way in Nampa. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord. Kent England of Gate City Real Estate represented the tenant.
AT&T Services extended their lease of 15,600 square feet of industrial space at 8055 E. Executive Dr. in Nampa. Steve Foster and Jake Tucker of Colliers International represented the landlord. Soli Cayetano of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.
Celebrate Life Church Inc. renewed their lease of 1,326 square feet of office space at 984 W. Corporate Lane Ste. 202 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
HECO Engineers Inc. leased 1,725 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Road Ste. 150 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
912 Nampa LLC purchased 29,973 square feet of industrial space at 912 1st Ave. S. in Nampa. Jake Tucker and Clay Anderson of Colliers International represented the seller. Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the buyer.
Meridian
WPP Leasing LLC purchased .63 acres of land at 2750 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Eagle
Individuals leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 1193 E. Winding Creek Dr. in Eagle. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.