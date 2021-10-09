T-Mobile leased 3,753 square feet of retail space at 288 Highway 16 Suite 102 in Emmett. Darin Burrell and Seth McCormack of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Boise
The General Services Administration leased 12,529 square feet of office space at 7180 W. Potomac Dr. in Boise. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho and Matthew Johnston, Kurt Stout, Keith Lavey, and Charles Dilks of Colliers Government Solutions represented the landlord.
Thriveworks Administrative Services LLC leased 1,254 square feet of retail space at 405 S. 8th St. Suite 290 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott, Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Ken Wells Counseling renewed a lease on 480 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard Suite C in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
TJK Consulting Engineers Inc. leased 334 square feet of office space at 405 S. 8th St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Nampa
High Country Plastics Inc. dba Nuusol leased 10,922 square feet of industrial space at 8515 E. Cash Ln. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
AACC Center Inc. extended a lease on 1,020 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Dr. Suite 280 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Mister Car Wash purchased 57,499 square feet of land located at NWC Ten Mile & McMillan Road in Meridian. LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Joe Cooley of Mountain West Commercial represented the buyer this transaction.
Kuna
Eimreco LLC purchased 2,765 square feet of office space located at 16150 N. High Desert St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Terri Gustaveson of Mountain Realty represented the buyer this transaction.