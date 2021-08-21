Garden City
Kuker-Ranken Inc. leased 1,789 square feet of industrial space at 4686 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Boise
Woodbridge Pacific Group LLC leased 2,865 square feet of office space at 6225 N. Meeker Pl. Suite 130 in Boise. Scott Feighner, Jimmy Roumanis, and John Starr of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
The Government / General Services Administration leased 12,529 square feet of office space at 7180 W. Potomac Dr. in Boise. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
A developer purchased 0.54 acres of land located at 3203 N. Milwaukee St. in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Tra Boba Milk Tea Cafe leased 900 square feet of retail space in Shops at Spectrum Pointe, located at 1460-1492 S. Entertainment Ave. in Boise. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Ultimate Logistics LLC leased 10,500 square feet of industrial space located at 4665 S. Enterprise St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Hydrus Technologies LLC renewed their 2,880 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1768 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Greyloch Custom Cabinetry Inc. renewed their 5,437 square feet of industrial space located at 75 W. Taylor St. in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
ESA Meridian Hospitality LLC purchased 2.15 acres located at 3437 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Henry Miller of Silvercreek represented the buyer.
Nampa
Family Medicine Residency of Idaho Inc. sublet 10,531 square feet of office space at 215 E. Hawaii Ave. in Nampa. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. BVA Development LLC represented the landlord.
Redbox Automated Retail LLC renewed a lease on 1,296 square feet of industrial space at 2218 Cortland Pl. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Peterson Brothers LLC renewed a lease on 1,252 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St. in Nampa. John Olsen of NAI Select represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
ZD Investment Property LLC purchased 33 acres of industrial land located at 9778 E. Cherry Lane in Nampa. Gavin Phillips and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.