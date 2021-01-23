Cushman & Wakefield arranges JV Equity, construction financing for downtown Boise residential development
Cushman & Wakefield has announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to LOCAL Ventures in the procurement of JV Equity and construction financing for the development of LOCAL Boise, a premier residential development located at 250 E. Myrtle St.
LOCAL Boise will be comprised of a six- and seven-story midrise building consisting of 252 units and approximately 11,200 square feet of amenity and leasing space, 7,100 square feet of retail space and 356 parking spaces, according to the announcement. The development will boast luxury units, an extensive set of amenities and a desirable and central location.
LOCAL Ventures and Appian Capital purchased the property site from WinCo Foods in November 2020, the announcement stated. Construction of the project began in January 2021 and will be completed in November 2022.
Appian Capital and Argos Capital Partners provided the equity, while Old National Bank provided the loan for construction financing.
A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Steve Kohn, Chris Moyer, Zachary Kraft and Matt Naumann represented the borrower.
“LOCAL Boise will be a premier residential development with an exceptional location downtown,” Cushman & Wakefield team member Steve Kohn said in the announcement. “The city’s positive growth story and pro-business environment is attracting new residents, employers and capital. We saw strong interest from a wide range of investors and lenders for this project.”
Boise
Sun Valley Hydration LLC leased 907 square feet of office space at 1113 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Scott Raeber and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
An individual purchased 69,354 square feet of retail space in the Midvalley Plaza in Boise. Lew Goldman and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the seller.
Caldwell
DHS Investments purchased a 3,500-square-foot office building at 306 Badiola St. in Caldwell. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and David Stattner of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson represented the buyer.
PODS Enterprises LLC leased 30,275 square feet of industrial space and 1 acre of yard space at 4022 Challenger Way in Caldwell. Steve Foster of Colliers International and Perry Ruda of Nationwide RE represented the tenant. Chris Pearson and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Nampa
Sawtooth Caulking Inc. leased 1,560 square feet of industrial space at 3710 E. Newby St. Ste. 111 in Nampa. Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the landlord.