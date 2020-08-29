Boise
Barrier Pest Control leased 182 square feet of office space at 1655 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Boise Radiology Group PLLC leased 826 square feet of office space at 620 W. Hays St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Depuy Synthes Sales Inc renewed their office space in Curtis Business Plaza, 1070 N. Curtis Road in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Dreamstyle Remodeling Of Idaho LLC renewed their 4,850 square feet of industrial space at 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
KLA Corporation leased 10,679 square feet of office space at 2141 W. Airport Way in Boise. Bree Wells, DJ Thompson, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant, and Michael McNeight and Lew Manglos of Colliers represented the landlord.
MB Sandwich House leased 1,100 square feet of retail space at 4500 W. Overland Road in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Perceive Corporation leased office space in the Olympus Building, 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Brandon Rawlings of JLL represented the tenant.
Tesla Inc leased 19,160 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, 2574 S. Beverly St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Laurie Reynoldson and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant alongside John Grady of CBRE.
Meridian
4K Real Estate LLC purchased a retail development pad at 1327 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the buyer.
Café Rio leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at the Village at Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
FWP LLC leased 1,547 square feet of industrial space at 3615 E. Newby St. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated this transaction.